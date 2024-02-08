Drugs worth Rs 18.3L seized in Goa

Goa Police on Thursday seized drugs -- charas, ganja and ecstasy -- valued at Rs 18.3 lakh, an official said here.

Police said that the Anti-Narcotic Cell conducted a raid and found one person in alleged possession of drugs at Vagator in North Goa.

The accused person was identified as Vishwas Agarwadekar from Bardez-North Goa.

“Accused person was found being in illegal possession of black colour sticky substance suspected to be charas weighing 1.2 Kg, greenish colour leafy substance suspected to be ganja weighing 2.3 Kg and whitish coloured powder substance suspected to be ecstasy all valued at Rs 18,30,000,” police said.

Police are further investigating the case.