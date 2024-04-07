Drunken driving violations spike by 22 pc in Delhi during Q1 of 2024

New Delhi: The national capital city has witnessed a concerning rise in incidents of drunken driving, with violations soaring by 22 per cent during the first three months of 2024 compared to the same period last year.

According to data released by the Delhi Traffic Police, from January 1 to March 31, 2024, a total of 6,591 cases of drunken driving were reported and booked by the Delhi Traffic Police.

This marks a substantial increase compared to the corresponding figures of 399 cases in 2022 and 5,384 cases in 2023, reflecting a worrying trend of rising violations.

“We have also conducted a comprehensive analysis of the top ten traffic circles with the highest number of challans issued in the year 2024. This analysis sheds light on areas where traffic violations are most prevalent, allowing for targeted enforcement efforts to improve road safety and compliance with traffic laws,” said a senior traffic cop.

These top ten circles include Karol Bagh, Rajouri Garden, Punjabi Bagh, Model Town, Mehrauli, Lajpat Nagar, and Rohini among others.

“In response to this concerning surge in cases, the Delhi Traffic Police have intensified their efforts to crack down on drunken driving. Strict enforcement measures, including increased checking, and breathalyser tests, are being implemented to deter individuals from engaging in this hazardous behaviour,” said the official.