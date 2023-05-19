DTC Bus Drivers To Face Severe Consequences In Delhi If Not Stopped For Women

Arvind Kejriwal, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi's chief minister, warned DTC bus drivers on Thursday that they would face severe consequences if they failed to stop for women. Mr. Kejriwal claimed that a bus driver is being punished on the basis of a video that has came forward. He had posted one such incident in the nation's capital and warned the dticers fir future too.

The national capital's free bus travel programme for women was introduced by the AAP administration in 2019. Since that time, they have provided an annual status report in the budget on the number of women who have utilised this service. However, this is the allegedly believed reason due to which the drivers often don't stop their buses for women.

In a tweet, Kejrival cleared that several incidents have been witnessed when DTC bus drivers did not stop their buses as the fare for women are free. However, he clearly mentioned that such behavior would not be tolerated and the driver is punushed according to the video, he posted.

ऐसी शिकायतें आ रही हैं कि कुछ ड्राइवर महिलाओं को देखकर बस नहीं रोकते क्योंकि महिलाओं का सफ़र फ़्री है। इसे बिल्कुल बर्दाश्त नहीं किया जाएगा। इस बस ड्राइवर के ख़िलाफ़ सख़्त एक्शन लिया जा रहा है। pic.twitter.com/oqbzgMDoOB — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) May 18, 2023

Meanwhile, Mr. Kejriwal had previously stated that his administration would launch a programme allowing private aggregators to operate luxurious buses for middle-class and upper-middle-class commuters. However, the Delhi Chief Minister announced during a press conference that there will be no provision for free transit for women in them.

He continued by saying that the aggregators will determine the fares. There will only be one requirement: the fare for a specific route must be more expensive than DTC's. Additionally, he also mentioned that these upscale buses would have air conditioning, Wi-Fi, GPS, CCTV, and a panic button.