Dutch PM calls PM Modi, congratulates on election victory

New Delhi: Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Wednesday spoke with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, congratulating him on the BJP-led NDA's victory in the just-concluded Lok Sabha elections.

"Just spoke with Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India to congratulate him on his election victory. We also discussed ways to further enhance the strong cooperation between our countries in areas such as security, water management, green energy, semiconductors and healthcare," Rutte posted on X.

Both leaders held a bilateral meeting in Delhi last year on the sidelines of the G20 Summit. Asserting the immense scope of cooperation for businesses on both sides, Prime Minister Modi said that the meeting focused on building strong ties in the field of clean energy, semiconductors, digital technology and more.

During their meeting, Rutte -- who has been the Netherlands PM since 2010 and is likely to become the next NATO Secretary General later this year -- congratulated PM Modi for India's successful G20 Presidency, the success of the Chandrayaan mission and also conveyed his best wishes for the Aditya mission.