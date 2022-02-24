Dynasts ignored problems of Muslim women: Modi

Barabanki: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday hit out at rivals, saying they only bothered about "vote bank" politics and did not pay attention to the problems of Muslim women suffering due to triple talaq.

Addressing a rally for the Barabanki and Ayodhya districts, PM Modi took a swipe at rivals for claiming that they can understand people's pain more than those who have no family, saying for him, UP and the entire country is family. The prime minister also highlighted the large scale recruitment of women in Uttar Pradesh Police as well as in the army. Modi talked about launching vaccination drives for animals and also caring for the marginal farmers by giving money directly in their bank account.

Surrounded by a large number of security personnel, Union Minister and BJP leader Ajay Mishra, embroiled in a major controversy involving his son, cast his vote here for the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls on Wednesday..

Farmers' organisation Rashtriya Kisan Manch on Wednesday announced its support to the Samajwadi Party (SP) in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. In a letter written to the SP President Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday, Shekhar Dixit, the national president of the Manch, said his organisation has decided to extend full support to the SP. Dixit in the letter said it was unfortunate that the ruling BJP is not doing anything for the welfare of farmers and is talking about creating "disharmony".