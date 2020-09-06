X
Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 hits Nicobar islands

Representational Image

Port Blair (Andaman and Nicobar): An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter scale jolted Nicobar islands on Sunday, according to the National Center for Seismology.

The earthquake occurred at 6.38 am today.

More details are awaited.

