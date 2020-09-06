Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 hits Nicobar islands
An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter scale jolted Nicobar islands on Sunday, according to the National Center for Seismology.
The earthquake occurred at 6.38 am today.
The earthquake occurred at 6.38 am today.
More details are awaited.
