East Side station entry to be inaugurated

Bhubaneswar: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will inaugurate the East Side entry at Cuttack railway station on December 7. The East Side building of Cuttack railway station will facilitate seamless movement of passengers directly from the National Highway.This development aims to streamline easy circulation, public amenities and improved passenger experience.

It will greatly improve passenger convenience and safety. This marks a new chapter in the development of railway infrastructure in Odisha aligning with the vision to build a world-class railway network.