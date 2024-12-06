Live
- Will oppose inauguration of Brahmana Vellemla Udaya Samudram Project
- Record Voter Turnout in Teacher MLC By-Elections Across Godavari Districts
- Minister reviews preparations for CM’s visit
- Buggapadu Mega Food Park now open!
- RBI slashes cash reserve ratio by 0.5 pc to spur growth, leaves repo rate unchanged
- BJP takes out rally against Cong govt
- Namibia's President-elect pledges unity, progress, accountability in post-election speech
- Free bus travel is a boon for women: DC
- Allu Arjun, Security, and Sandhya Theatre Charged After 'Pushpa 2' Premiere Stampede
- Azeem elected Youth Cong dist gen secy
Just In
East Side station entry to be inaugurated
Highlights
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will inaugurate the East Side entry at Cuttack railway station on December 7.
Bhubaneswar: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will inaugurate the East Side entry at Cuttack railway station on December 7. The East Side building of Cuttack railway station will facilitate seamless movement of passengers directly from the National Highway.This development aims to streamline easy circulation, public amenities and improved passenger experience.
It will greatly improve passenger convenience and safety. This marks a new chapter in the development of railway infrastructure in Odisha aligning with the vision to build a world-class railway network.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS