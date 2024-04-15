ECI removes DIG of Murshidabad Range, bars him from poll duties

Kolkata: The Election Commission of India on Monday ordered the immediate removal of IPS officer Mukesh as the DIG of Murshidabad Range in West Bengal.

The ECI has also barred Mukesh from performing election-related duties.

Sources in the office of the state Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) said that recently, West Bengal Congress President Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, who has been renominated by the party from Baharampur in Murshidabad district, lodged a complaint against Mukesh accusing him of operating at the behest of the ruling Trinamool Congress.

“I am directed to refer to the subject cited that the Election Commission has decided to transfer the following officer to a non-election related post in the police headquarters with immediate effect. You are requested to send a panel of three eligible officers in respect of the above-mentioned post to the Commission by 5 p.m. today (Monday),” read a letter sent by ECI Secretary Rakesh Kumar to Chief Secretary B.P. Gopalika.

Reacting strongly to the ECI's decision, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said, “If there is violence in Murshidabad, the Commission will have to take responsibility."