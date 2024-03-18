Live
ECI shakes up administrative posts ahead of Lok Sabha elections
New Delhi: In a move aimed at ensuring a level playing field for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has undertaken a significant reshuffle of administrative officials in several states across the country.
The ECI on Monday ordered the transfer of Home Secretaries from six states, namely Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Gujarat, Bihar, and Uttarakhand, said the sources.
In addition to these transfers, the ECI also took action against West Bengal's Director General of Police, Rajeev Kumar, signalling a proactive stance in maintaining electoral integrity.
This decision comes amidst preparations for the highly anticipated national polls.
Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar removed the secretaries of the General Administrative Departments of Mizoram and Himachal Pradesh, as well as Brihanmumbai Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal, along with additional commissioners and deputy commissioners.
The ECI's directive mandated the transfer of officers involved in election-related duties who had either completed three years in their current roles or were stationed in their home districts.
While most states complied with these instructions, Maharashtra's response fell short of expectations.