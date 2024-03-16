ECI starts announcing Poll Schedule

Lok Sabha Election 2024: The Election Commission of India is holding a press meeting to announce the dates of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024 on Saturday.

The term of the present government's term is ending on June 16. The previous Lok Sabha election schedule was announced on March 10 by the ECI, and polling was conducted in seven phases across the country, starting from April 11. The counting of the votes was done on May 23.

How many voters for Lok Sabha elections in India?

Nearly 97 crore people are eligible to cast a vote in the upcoming polls at over 12 lakh polling stations.

What was the result of 2019 Lok Sabha elections?

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the ruling BJP won 303 seats while Congress got 52 seats. The BJP-led NDA has expressed confidence for the upcoming polls as well, hoping to win over 300 seats.

“We have a total of 96.8 crore electors,” says CEC

"Total electors encompass 49.7 crore males, 47.1 crore females, and 48,000 transgender voters. Additionally, 1.8 crore first-time voters have been added to the list," announced CEC Rajiv Kumar.

Peaceful election priority, says CEC Rajiv Kumar

"In the past 11 state polls, we've witnessed peaceful and violence-free elections with minimal need for repolls; moving forward, we aim to enhance this trend," says CEC Rajiv Kumar.

'Team complete, we are ready,' says Rajiv Kumar

After two election commissioners joined the office on Friday, chief election commissioner Rajiv Kumar said, "Our team is now complete, we are fully prepared for the biggest festival of Indian democracy."