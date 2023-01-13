ECoR to run special trains for hockey lovers

Bhubaneswar: East Coast Railway (ECoR) has decided to run special trains for the convenience of passengers, especially hockey lovers, keeping in view the additional rush during FIH Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 scheduled to be held in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela.

ECoR sources said 02834 Bhubaneswar-Rourkela Special will leave Bhubaneswar at 8.25 pm every Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday from January 14 to 30. In the return direction, 02833 Rourkela-Bhubaneswar Special will leave Rourkela at 11.25 pm every Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday from January 15 to 31.

The train will have one AC-2 tier, three AC-3 tier, eight Sleeper Class, four Second Class Seating and stoppages at Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Talcher Road, Angul, Rairakhol, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda and Rajgangpur between Bhubaneswar and Rourkela from both the directions.

02836/02835 Puri-Rourkela-Puri Hockey Special will run daily from January 14 to 31. The train will leave Puri at 5.15 am and reach Rourkela at 12.45 pm. In the return direction, this train from Rourkela will leave at 1.30 pm and reach Puri at 10.30 pm. The train will have two AC-3 tier, three Sleeper Class, six Second Class seating and stoppages at Khurda Road, Bhubaneswar, Naraj Marthapur, Dhenkanal, Talcher Road, Angul, Rairakhol, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda and Rajgangpur between Puri and Rourkela.