ED accepts Sonia's request to defer grilling in Herald case

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi
Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi

Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday accepted Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi request seeking postponement of her appearance by a few weeks till complete recovery from Covid-19 and lung infection.

There is no report yet on a fresh date when she could be summoned. Earlier in the day, the Congress chief had written to the agency in this regard, the party's newly appointed communications in-charge, Jairam Ramesh, said.

The ED has summoned the Congress chief for questioning in a money laundering case related to the National Herald newspaper on June 23.

