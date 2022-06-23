ED accepts Sonia's request to defer grilling in Herald case

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday accepted Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi request seeking postponement of her appearance by a few weeks till complete recovery from Covid-19 and lung infection.

There is no report yet on a fresh date when she could be summoned. Earlier in the day, the Congress chief had written to the agency in this regard, the party's newly appointed communications in-charge, Jairam Ramesh, said.

The ED has summoned the Congress chief for questioning in a money laundering case related to the National Herald newspaper on June 23.