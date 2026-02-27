No Wrongdoing Found Against Hardeep Puri In ‘Epstein Files’ Row: Sources

According to officials, the matter was examined at an internal level and Puri’s version was recorded in detail. Based on preliminary findings, the government is satisfied that no objectionable or criminal involvement has emerged against the minister.

The controversy followed media reports claiming that files linked to the US Department of Justice mentioned Puri’s name multiple times, including references to private meetings and email exchanges with disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.

The Indian National Congress alleged that Puri exchanged 62 emails with Epstein between 2014 and 2017 and attended 14 meetings during that period. The party demanded clarification on the nature of these interactions and sought his resignation on moral grounds.

Puri has categorically denied the allegations, calling them “baseless” and a “political conspiracy.” He dismissed claims that his name appeared 163 times in connection with the case as misleading, while acknowledging that up to four meetings may have occurred in an official or professional capacity.

Government sources reiterated that the internal verification did not reveal any incriminating material. As a result, there is no question of action against Puri or his removal from the Union Cabinet at this stage.

Politically, attention is also on Puri’s Rajya Sabha tenure from Uttar Pradesh, which is set to end on November 25. Whether the Bharatiya Janata Party renominates him to the Upper House remains to be seen.

For now, the government maintains that the internal review has cleared the minister, and any future political decisions will rest with party leadership.