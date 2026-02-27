Couple Arrested For Allegedly Selling Same Flat Multiple Times In Dwarka

The accused, identified as Naresh Kumar Sikri and his wife Sharda Sikri, were apprehended from Greater Noida following sustained surveillance and a tip-off.

According to police, the couple allegedly executed multiple sale agreements for the same property, despite the flat already being mortgaged to a bank. They are accused of collecting approximately ₹2–2.5 crore from various buyers through fraudulent means.

Two cheating cases were registered against them on January 6 and July 14, 2024, at the Dwarka South Police Station, after complainants alleged that Sharda Sikri accepted substantial payments but failed to complete the sale.

Sharda Sikri had been declared a Proclaimed Offender by a local court in September 2025 after remaining absconding for a prolonged period. Her anticipatory bail plea was dismissed by a trial court and later withdrawn before the Delhi High Court, police said.

Investigators believe Naresh Sikri, a loan agent by profession, may have masterminded the scheme. The flat in question was registered in his wife’s name.

During interrogation, the couple allegedly confessed to mortgaging the property and selling it multiple times to raise funds to clear bank dues.

Both have been produced before a court and remanded to judicial custody. Police said further investigation is underway to determine whether they were involved in similar fraud cases.