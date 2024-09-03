ED arrests AAP MLA Amanatullah

New Delhi : The Enforcement Directorate on Monday arrested AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan as part of a money laundering investigation against him and some others linked to him, official sources said. He was taken into custody under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after the agency conducted a search at his residence in Okhla area of the national capital that was launched just after 6 am.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh claimed Khan was arrested "without anyevidence"

They said some questions were put to Khan during the searches but he remained "evasive" and hence was arrested. He was then taken away from his home to the ED office in an official vehicle. The MLA may be produced before a court on Monday where the federal agency will seek for his custody to put him under sustained interrogation. Reacting to the arrest, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said the more the BJP tries to suppress us, the more vocal we will be.

A security team of the CRPF and Delhi Police was present inside and outside Khan's house during the action. A purported video showed Khan sitting on a bed near his mother-in-law, who he said had recently undergone a surgery.

The money laundering case against the 50-year-old legislator stems from two FIRs, one by the CBI in the Wakf Board related alleged irregularities and another by the Delhi ACB related to a case of alleged possession of disproportionate assets.

A Delhi court reserved its order on an application of the Enforcement Directorate seeking 10-day custody . The counsel appearing for Khan challenged his arrest in the case.

The ED told the court that some questions were put to Khan during the search but he remained "evasive" and hence was arrested. The ED told the court that Khan is the main accused of the entire controversy in the case.