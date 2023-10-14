ED attaches Mukhtar Ansari, his son Abbas's properties worth Rs 73.41 lakh

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday said that it has attached properties worth Rs 73.43 lakh of don-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari and his son Abbas Ansari in connection with a money laundering probe.

The ED in a statement said that it attached properties of Abbas consisting of land admeasuring 1538 sq. ft. situated at Arazi no. 604, Mauja Rajdepur Dehati, Tehsil Sadar, Ghazipur, and the commercial building constructed over it; plot of land admeasuring 6020 sq. ft. situated at Arazi no. 169, in Mauja Jahangirabad, Pargana and Tehsil- Sadar, Janpad- Mau.

The ED alleged that these properties were acquired by Abbas at undervalued consideration of Rs 71.94 lakh as against government rate of Rs 6.23 crore.

The ED also said that it attached Rs. 1.5 lakh in form of balance lying in bank account of Mukhtar under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

The ED case is based on the multiple FIRs registered by Uttar Pradesh Police against Mukhtar and his aides.

The ED said that Mukhtar and his family members usurped government land and built a warehouse over it.

“The warehouse was hired on rent by Food Corporation of India Limited and rent was paid to the family members of Muktar,” the ED said.

Earlier, the ED attached seven immovable properties having book value Rs 1.5 Crore, in the form of plot of lands in district Mau and Jalaun, Uttar Pradesh belonging to Afshan Ansari, wife of Mukhtar and Vikas Construction, a firm controlled by Mukhtar and his kins.

Till date, three persons -- Mukhtar, his son Abbas, who is a sitting MLA from Mau Sadar constituency, Atif Raza, brother-in-law of Mukhtar have been arrested by ED, who are presently in judicial custody.

The ED has filed a charge sheet against these three persons before the Special PMLA court. The court has taken cognizance of the same.