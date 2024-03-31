ED Interrogates AAP Leader Kailash Gahlot In Excise Policy Scam Probe

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted a five-hour-long interrogation session with senior AAP leader Kailash Gahlot on Saturday, focusing on his involvement in the excise policy scam. Gahlot, who serves as the Delhi Transport Minister, had played a significant role in the formulation and execution of the controversial liquor scheme in 2021. Arriving at the ED office around 11:30 am, Gahlot faced questioning amidst heightened scrutiny following the recent arrest of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in connection with the same case.

Here are the key updates:

- The ED chargesheet alleges that AAP communications in-charge Vijay Nair, previously arrested in the case, resided in the government bungalow designated for Gahlot. Additionally, it accuses the minister of managing a single SIM number while changing the IMEI (international mobile equipment identity) thrice.

- Gahlot, however, denied knowledge of Nair's occupancy in his allocated government residence during his interaction with the Enforcement Directorate.

- Sources indicate that Gahlot was extensively questioned regarding the formulation of the excise policy for the fiscal year 2021-22. He explained that his summons likely stemmed from his participation in the Group of Ministers (GoM) responsible for the policy. Former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and former urban development minister Satyendar Jain were also part of this group.

- Gahlot emphasized that he provided comprehensive responses during the interrogation, drawing upon his knowledge and recollection to the best of his ability.

- Allegations suggest that funds from the purported Delhi excise policy scam were utilized by AAP during the Assembly elections in Goa. Nevertheless, Gahlot asserted his lack of involvement in the Goa elections, stating that he neither participated in campaigning nor possessed awareness of the activities or individuals responsible.

- The AAP leader affirmed his cooperation with the investigative process, indicating his readiness to continue assisting in the probe. Furthermore, he clarified to reporters that the interrogation did not involve any cross-questioning or confrontational interactions with others or their statements.