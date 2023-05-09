ED raids bookie Anil Jaisinghani's house in Thane

Live
New Delhi: A team of Enforcement Directorate (ED) from Gujarat conducted a raid at the house of a bookie Anil Jaisinghani in Thane's Ulhasnagar on Tuesday.
He is currently in the ED custody in connection with a Prevention of Money Laundering (PMLA) case.
A PMLA case was lodged against Jaisinghani in 2015 by the Gujarat ED.
Amruta Fadnavis, the wife of Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, had lodged an extortion case of Rs 10 crore against Jaisinghani at the Malabar Hill police station.
In connection with this case, the bookie was arrested and lodged in the Taloja jail.
In April, the ED had taken Jaisinghani into their custody to question him in connection with the PMLA case.
In 2015, the ED initiated an investigation into a money laundering case involving influential bookies who were primarily operating from Mumbai and Gujarat. The case was worth several thousand crore of rupees.
ED's Ahmedabad Zone Joint Director, J.P. Singh played a key role in exposing the bookie's syndicate and was leading the investigation.
However, Jaisinghani faced allegations of corruption, and the Central Bureau of Investigation subsequently arrested him.
Jaisinghani had levelled corruption charges against Singh which led to his arrest.