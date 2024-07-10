Live

ED Raids Congress MLA Basanagouda Daddal's Premises In Money Laundering Probe
- The Enforcement Directorate conducted searches at the premises of Congress MLA Basanagouda Daddal as part of a money laundering investigation into irregularities at the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation.
- Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara stated the raids do not embarrass the government.
On Wednesday, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted searches at the premises of Congress MLA Basanagouda Daddal in connection with a money laundering investigation into alleged irregularities at the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation Limited.
Daddal, who served as the chairperson of the corporation, was among the locations targeted during searches at around 20 locations across Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana.
Reacting to the searches, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara stated that the ED had the authority to conduct raids and that it did not embarrass the government.
"I don't know on what evidence they have raided his (Daddal's) house. The ED or CBI won't give information to the state government. They are independent. There is no question of any embarrassment to the government. The SIT is also investigating the case," Parameshwara said.
The alleged scam came to light following the death of the corporation's accounts superintendent, Chandrasekharan P, on May 21. In his suicide note, Chandrasekharan alleged an illegal transfer of Rs 187 crore from the corporation's account to various bank accounts. He also mentioned that Rs 88.62 crore was illicitly deposited into accounts of some IT companies and a Hyderabad-based cooperative bank.
As a result of the revelations, two officials were suspended, and Karnataka Tribal Welfare and Sports Minister Nagendra resigned.
Meanwhile, the CBI has intensified its investigation into the case and has sealed the residence of Deepa, a deputy manager of Union Bank of India, who has been named as one of the accused.