ED seizes jewellery, cash worth Rs 6 cr

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday said it has seized Rs 1.21 crore in cash and gold and diamond jewellery worth more than Rs 5 crore after it raided some Nagpur-based persons in a money laundering case linked to alleged investment fraud that cheated numerous investors.

The searches were launched on March 3 at 15 places in Nagpur and Mumbai and covered the premises of "main accused" Pankaj Mehadia, Lokesh Jain and Karthik Jain apart from main beneficiaries, it said in a statement.