Egypt's Foreign Minister Postpones India Visit Again Amid Middle East Crisis

Egypt's Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty has called off his planned visit to India for the second time this year, with sources indicating the cancellation is linked to rising tensions across the Middle East region.

The diplomatic trip, originally scheduled for this week, has been indefinitely postponed according to informed officials who confirmed that previous arrangements should now be considered void. Abdelatty was expected to hold bilateral discussions with India's External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar during his stay in New Delhi.

This marks the second cancellation of the Egyptian minister's India visit, following a similar postponement in February 2025. While Egyptian authorities have not provided an official explanation for the latest cancellation, diplomatic sources suggest it stems from the deteriorating security situation in the Middle East, particularly following recent escalations between Israel and Iran.

The timing coincides with heightened regional instability triggered by Israel's military operation against Iran on June 13, known as Operation Rising Lion, which has drawn increased U.S. involvement in supporting Israeli military actions.

Despite the diplomatic setback, India-Egypt relations have strengthened significantly in recent years. The two nations elevated their partnership to Strategic Partnership status in 2023 during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's state visit to Cairo. Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi reciprocated by serving as the chief guest at India's Republic Day celebrations the same year.

Egypt has now become a critical potential evacuation route for Indian citizens currently in Israel amid the ongoing conflict. The strategic importance of Egypt-India ties extends beyond diplomacy, with both countries having signed a defense cooperation agreement in 2022 following Defense Minister Rajnath Singh's Cairo visit.

The bilateral defense relationship has gained momentum through regular Joint Defense Committee meetings, with ten sessions conducted to date. The most recent defense committee meeting took place in New Delhi in 2024, demonstrating the sustained military cooperation between the two nations despite current diplomatic scheduling challenges.