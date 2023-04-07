'Ek Baar Phir Se Bhajpa Sarkar' campaign launched

New Delhi: On the occasion of the BJP's 44th foundation day on Thursday, party chief JP Nadda launched the "Ek Baar Phir Se Bhajpa Sarkar" wall painting campaign here with an eye on next year's Lok Sabha elections. Launching the campaign at the Bengali Market area, Nadda said the BJP's graph increased rapidly under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his mantra of "Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas" will be taken to everyone through the campaign. Nadda also unfurled the party flag at the BJP headquarters where he addressed leaders and workers.

"Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, the BJP has left its imprint from Kutch to the northeast and from Kashmir to Kanyakumari. Modi is ensuring last-mile delivery on the basis of 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas'," the BJP president said. Urging the party workers not to rest on their laurels, Nadda said, "Under the prime minister's leadership, the BJP has established globally that a political party also has its work in service."

Nadda also paid tribute to senior leaders for nurturing the party. Lauding Modi, Nadda said, "Under his leadership, the all-time high record was broken and the BJP registered the biggest victory in history. "Governments were formed for the second time with a record mandate in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Tripura and Nagaland.