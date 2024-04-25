Live
Just In
Eknath Shinde compares Uddhav Thackeray's change in political stance with 'chameleon changing colours'
Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde on Thursday made a scathing attack on Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray's swift shifts in political stance, comparing it with the rapid colour changes of a chameleon.
Eknath Shinde made the remarks during a rally organised in support of MahaYuti candidate Sandipan Bhumre who is contesting from the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Lok Sabha constituency.
"Uddhav Thackeray was singing hymns in praise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi while he was in the alliance. But now, Maharashtra has witnessed a lizard changing colour swiftly, with stones being thrown...," he said.
Eknath Shinde emphasised the necessity for a united front against such political flip-flopping.
"Maharashtra has observed a significant political metamorphosis, reminiscent of a lizard swiftly changing its hues," he said while denouncing the opportunistic nature of recent political maneuvers.
"I firmly believe that the upcoming election will usher in a victory for unity and progress," the Maharashtra CM said, underscoring the importance of the ongoing developments under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
"PM Modi's initiatives, such as providing free ration to 80 crore underprivileged individuals, transcend religious boundaries," asserted Shinde, urging a departure from divisive rhetoric, and bringing the focus on constructive dialogue.
"The ballot box, not vitriol, shall be the arbiter of our political landscape," he said, calling upon the voters to exercise their franchise wisely.