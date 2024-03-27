Election Commission Issues Show-Cause Notices To Supriya Shrinate And Dilip Ghosh For Insulting Remarks Against Women

The Election Commission has taken action against Congress leader Supriya Shrinate and BJP's Dilip Ghosh for making "insulting, offensive, and derogatory remarks against the honour and dignity of women," according to sources informed by India Today TV.

The poll panel has requested their response to the allegations by 5 pm on March 29, as per the sources.

Supriya Shrinate faced criticism over a derogatory social media post targeting BJP's Mandi Lok Sabha candidate Kangana Ranaut. Shrinate clarified that the post was made by someone with access to her social media account, while the BJP launched attacks against her.

Dilip Ghosh, the former West Bengal BJP chief and candidate from the Bardhaman-Durgapur Lok Sabha seat, drew controversy by mocking the family background of Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee.

In a video, Ghosh ridiculed Banerjee's 'daughter of the state' claim, stating, "She should first decide who her father is."

The 59-year-old BJP leader's remarks alluded to Banerjee's statements in Goa and Tripura, where she referred to herself as the 'daughter of Goa' and the 'daughter of Tripura', respectively. Ghosh's comments have sparked criticism and raised questions about the appropriateness of such statements during the election period.

The Election Commission's show-cause notices highlight the importance of maintaining decorum and respecting the dignity of individuals, especially during electoral campaigns. The responses from Supriya Shrinate and Dilip Ghosh will be crucial in determining any further action by the poll panel, underscoring the significance of accountability and responsible conduct in political discourse.