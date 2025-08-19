Election Commission rolls out 28 reforms in six months to strengthen electoral process

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced that it has undertaken 28 major initiatives over the past six months to streamline and improve the country’s electoral process.

According to the ECI, these measures are aimed at ensuring greater transparency, efficiency and inclusivity in the conduct of elections. The reforms cover a wide range of areas, including voter registration, use of technology, accessibility for senior citizens and persons with disabilities, security of electronic voting machines (EVMs), monitoring of election expenditure, and steps to curb misinformation during campaigns.

Officials said the Commission has also strengthened coordination with state governments and law enforcement agencies to ensure free and fair elections. Special drives were launched to improve voter awareness and participation, with a focus on first-time voters and women.

The ECI emphasized that these initiatives are part of its continuous efforts to uphold the integrity of India’s democratic process and prepare for upcoming state assembly elections and the next Lok Sabha polls.