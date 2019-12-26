Elephant crushes a man to death during morning walk in Karnataka

Bengaluru: In a tragic incident, a 25-year-old man was crushed to death by an elephant near Narayanapura village at Kanakapura taluk in Ramnagar district of Karnataka.

Going into details, Chetan Kumar of T Bekuppe village has gone to the morning walk along with his friends at Kodihalli main road on Wednesday morning. Two of the friends moved ahead in the walking and Chetan was following them. At that movement, suddenly an elephant appeared from the trees, attacked and crushed him to death.

As Chetan didn't turn up his friends call on his mobile which went unanswered. With this, they went back looking for him and found his dead body. On learning about the incident, hundreds of people from surrounding villages rushed to the spot and staged a protest against the forest department. Over receiving the information, forest officials and police examined the site, registered a case and investigating further.