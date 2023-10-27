Elephant tramples farmer to death in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: A farmer was trampled to death by a wild elephant at Gundurupalli village in Bhanjanagar police station area of Ganjam district, sources said on Friday.

The 50-year-old deceased identified as Tuna Gouda belonged to the same village.

"On Thursday night, a herd of 17 elephants were passing through the Gundurupalli village. Around 20-25 farmers along with the now-deceased were present at the spot to scare away the elephants to prevent them from entering their farms. As the elephants charged towards them, barring Tuna, everyone ran to their safety. An elephant in the herd picked up Tuna and tossed him on the ground and trampled him to death," said a forest department official in Bhanjanagar.

The villagers spotted Tuna's body this morning and informed the police.

The police, along with the forest officials, reached the spot and sent the body to a nearby hospital for post-mortem.

A financial compensation will be provided to the deceased’s kin after confirmation from the local police, the official stated.