Employees Of Delhi Civic Bodies Thank CM Kejriwal For Regularising Them

The New Delhi Municipal Council's (NDMC) former RMR (regular muster roll) employees have thanked Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for getting them regularised. On Wednesday, a program held in the New Delhi constituency saw the regularisation of the RMR personnel. The workers had been on a contract basis for a number of years and had long hoped to become regular employees.



In 2018, the NDMC approved a proposal to regularise these positions, and a proposal was sent to the Union Home Ministry, according to a news release from the Aam Aadmi Party. Kejriwal submitted letters to the Union Home Minister regarding the matter, and in February of this year, the file was closed.

According to Kejriwal, at least 4,500 families will profit from the decision.

