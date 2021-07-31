Top
  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > National

Encounter breaks out between security forces, militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama

Encounter breaks out between security forces
x

Encounter breaks out between security forces (File/Photo)

Highlights

An encounter broke out between security forces and militants in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said.

Srinagar: An encounter broke out between security forces and militants in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Nagberan-Tarsar forest area in south Kashmir this morning, following inputs about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants opened fired at a search party of the forces, who retaliated. The exchange of firing is going on and further details are awaited, the official said.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X