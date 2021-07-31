Encounter breaks out between security forces, militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama
An encounter broke out between security forces and militants in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said.
Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Nagberan-Tarsar forest area in south Kashmir this morning, following inputs about the presence of militants there, a police official said.
He said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants opened fired at a search party of the forces, who retaliated. The exchange of firing is going on and further details are awaited, the official said.
