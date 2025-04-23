Encroachment leaves no space for school kitchen

Berhampur: In a troubling instance of land encroachment disrupting public welfare, a government plot adjacent to a primary school in Lathi village under Kukudakhandi block in Ganjam district has been illegally occupied, stalling essential development for the school.

The State government had sanctioned Rs 7.5 lakh for the construction of a mid-day meal kitchen and an e-library for the school in the 2024-25 financial year. However, under the alleged influence of the local Sarpanch, a prominent villager unlawfully constructed a shop on the designated land, creating unrest and halting the proposed developmental activities.

Despite repeated appeals from villagers to the Sarpanch and the Tehsildar, no corrective action has been taken. Left unheard, the villagers took up the matter with the Sub-Collector on September 24 last year. Later, they submitted a complaint during the District Collector’s grievance hearing on December 23.

Following these complaints, the then Tehsildar issued four notices to the encroacher, directing him to vacate the land within 15 days. Although three months have elapsed, the encroachment persists, with no action taken to reclaim the land. In the meantime, a new Tehsildar had assumed office. The villagers once again raised the issue on April 17, drawing the attention of the new officer. Upon learning of the situation, the Tehsildar sought clarification from the Lathi RI (Revenue Inspector). Subsequently, the villagers appeared before the Sub-Collector during an independent hearing on Monday, urging swift intervention.

Authorities have now assured that all necessary procedures to reclaim the government land have been completed, and a resolution is expected shortly. Whether this promise translates into action or becomes yet another bureaucratic delay remains to be seen.