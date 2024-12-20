Ensure immediate medical aid to fasting farmer leader, SC tells Punjab govt

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday told the Punjab government to ensure immediate medical assistance and checkup for farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who is on fast unto death.

The 70-year-old cancer patient Dallewal has been fasting at Khanauri, the border point between Pun-jab and Haryana, since November 26 in support of their long-pending demands, including a legal guar-antee for minimum support price (MSP) for crops, loan waiver and reforms to improve conditions in the agricultural sector.

A bench headed by Justice Surya Kant reiterated that Dallewal should be first given medical aid and his health condition inquired.

In response, Punjab’s Advocate General said that a temporary hospital has been created near the pro-test site but Dallewal has refused to undergo medical examination.

The apex court told the state government to persuade Dallewal to take medical assistance for a week at least while others could continue with the protest.

The matter will be heard next on Friday, when the Advocate General of Punjab will furnish medical reports of Dallewal to the top court.

On Wednesday, the Justice Kant-led Bench said that protesting farmers are free to put their grievances directly before the apex court after it was told that the farmer leaders did not attend the meeting with the court-appointed panel.

Remarking that the court's doors are always open, it said that farmers can put forth their demands di-rectly before the top court or through their authorised representative.

The Bench, also comprising Justice Ujjal Bhuyan, expressed concern over the deteriorating health of Dallewal and stressed that the Punjab government should take care of his health.

On Sunday, Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav, along with Union Ministry of Home Affairs Director, Mayank Mishra met farmer leader Dallewal on the Supreme Court's directive.

This has been the first meeting between the Union government and a farm leader since talks with farmers remained inconclusive in February. Last week, the top court refused to entertain a fresh plea seeking directions to immediately clear the blockage of national as well as state highways in Punjab, which "alleged farmers and farmer unions" have blocked permanently for an indefinite period.