Ensure RJD+ don't win in polls, PM Modi urges Bihar’s women

Patna: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched a scathing attack on the RJD, stating that under its rule, women of Bihar suffered immensely, while calling upon them to ensure that the Lalu Prasad-led party and its allies never returned to power in the eastern state.

Modi was virtually addressing Bihar's women after launching through video conference from Delhi the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana, under which 75 lakh women of the state received Rs 10,000 each for livelihood activities.

"Women of Bihar suffered a lot under the RJD rule... There were no roads, law and order was pathetic... but now women feel safe and secure under the Nitish Kumar government as the rule of law prevails. Hence, they must ensure that RJD and its allies never return to power," Modi said.

"When the RJD was in power in Bihar, women suffered immensely due to the chaos and corruption... roads were broken and dilapidated, there was no trace of any bridge or culvert. Floods caused so much trouble... pregnant women could not reach hospitals on time, and did not get timely treatment. Our government worked day and night to bring you out of these conditions," the PM said.

Stressing that the NDA government in Bihar was working for women empowerment, he said that the state would soon have the maximum number of 'Lakhpati Didis' in the country. He said that 75 lakh beneficiaries of the scheme would receive an additional Rs 2 lakh each and training for improvement in entrepreneurial skills. Lauding the new scheme, he said it was an important step taken by the Nitish Kumar government for the women of Bihar.

"When any sister or daughter gets a job or becomes self-employed, her dreams gain new wings, and her respect in society increases even more," the prime minister said.

Modi said that initiatives such as Ujjwala Yojana, free ration to 8.5 crore people of Bihar and Ayushman Bharat have improved the lives of the residents of the state.