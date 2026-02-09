Ensure smooth conduct of exams: Chief Secy

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Secretary Anu Garg chaired a high-level review meeting on Saturday to ensure smooth, transparent and disciplined conduct of the upcoming annual Board examinations.

Emphasising zero tolerance for negligence, she directed officials to ensure strict and secure exams with special focus on preventing malpractice. The exams are directly linked to the future of the students, she said. The Chief Secretary directed the officials to discharge their duties with utmost caution, efficiency and accountability. The meeting was attended virtually by district collectors, additional district collectors, and superintendents of police. Senior officials from the School and Mass Education department and the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) were also present.

The Higher Secondary Examination (Class 12) is scheduled to begin on February 18. The Secondary School Certificate (Class 10/HSC) exam is scheduled to commence on February 19. The State Open School Certificate and Madhyama examinations will begin on February 19.

For the first time, Artificial Intelligence (AI) will be used to secure question papers at all hubs before they are distributed to the over 1,350 examination centres. Many centres will operate under live CCTV surveillance with mandates for continuous 24/7 recording, particularly in sensitive areas.

The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) aims to publish results for all streams within 40 days of the exams concluding.

Approximately, 4,16,623 students will appear across 1,357 centres for Plus 2 exams. Over 5.6 lakh students will appear at 3,082 centres for matriculation exams.