Environment Minister Gopal Rai inaugurates 7th Van Mahotsav in Babarpur

New Delhi: Delhi's Environment and Forest Minister Gopal Rai today inaugurated the seventh Van Mahotsav at Babarpur in north east Delhi, Lok Sabha constituency. During the program, a portal" https://evanlekh.eforest.delhi.gov.in" launched . Rai said that the main objective of this portal is to enable citizens to know which areas are notified as Forest areas and Wildlife Sanctuary so that people of Delhi can know which areas around themselves to protect.

In the program, MLAs of north east Delhi Lok Sabha constituency Dilip Pandey. Rajendra Pal Gautam, Abdul Rehman, Hazi Yunus, Surendra Kumar, Ex MLA Sarita Singh, Dutt Sharma, Haji Ishraq Khan, DAMB member Adil Ahmad Khan , Paryavaran Mitras, members of RWAs and children and teachers of Eco Clubs from various schools registered their participation.





He further said that with the participation of MLAs and councilors of Delhi, a campaign will be started to distribute free medicinal plants in all 70 assembly. The Van Mahotsav program, initiated by Environment and Forest Minister Gopal Rai, began by planting saplings. While addressing the people he said that today we are celebrating the 7th Van Mahotsav program in the North East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency, with students and teachers supporting the government's commendable initiative.





Talking about that portal Rai stated that the portal aims to inform citizens about forest areas and wildlife sanctuary notifications in Delhi, enabling them to protect their surroundings. It also provides information on areas where the Forest Department and other agencies are working on greening, allowing participation and preventing fraudulent forest area sales.





He further said that the Department of Forests and Wildlife has launched several new portals in the Van Mahotsav program, including an online portal for sapling distribution, a Green Action Plan Portal for monthly plantation progress, an online portal for tourists at Asola Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary, an internship portal for youth interested in environment and forest fields, and a training portal for stakeholders. Additionally, a Green helpline portal was launched to respond to threats and ongoing offenses related to trees, forests, and wildlife reported by nature enthusiasts and stakeholders. These portals aim to ensure the successful implementation of the Department's efforts in promoting sustainable practices and protecting the environment.























