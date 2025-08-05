EPFO UAN Allotment Now Only via Aadhaar Face Authentication on UMANG App

Starting August 1, 2025, the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has made it mandatory to use Face Authentication via Aadhaar to generate a Universal Account Number (UAN). This new rule applies to most users and must be done through the UMANG App.

What Changed?

From now on, UAN will only be given using Aadhaar-based Face Authentication.

This change makes the process faster, more secure, and fully online.

It removes the need to ask your employer to generate UAN.

Who is Exempt?

International workers

Citizens of Nepal and Bhutan

These groups can still get their UANs through their employer.

What You Need

To use the new system, you must have:

A valid Aadhaar number

A mobile number linked to Aadhaar

The UMANG App and Aadhaar Face RD App

Available Services on UMANG

As per EPFO's circular (dated July 30, 2025), these services are now available:

UAN Allotment and Activation

UAN Activation for Existing Users

Face Authentication for Existing UANs

How to Get Your UAN (Step-by-Step)

Open UMANG App Tap "UAN Allotment and Activation" Enter Aadhaar number and mobile number Tick the box to give consent → Tap Send OTP Enter the OTP received on your phone Tap on Face Authentication → Allow the scan via Aadhaar Face RD App Your UAN will be generated and sent by SMS

Why This Is Good