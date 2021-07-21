Everything recorded in tears who lost their loved ones: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday took a swipe at the Centre over no compensation to farmers who died during protests against the new three farm laws, saying everything is recorded in the tears of those who lost their loved ones.

"Everything is recorded in the tears of those who lost their loved ones," he said in a tweet in Hindi with the hashtag #Farmersprotest.





He also attached a news report that claimed that the government in a written reply said it "has no such record" when asked if it was aware that a number of agitating farmers have died or fallen ill during the movement which has been on since November last year.

The report said there was no proposal for compensation.

Farmers have been protesting over the three farm laws since November 26 last year at several borders of the national capital. The farmers are demanding the withdrawal of these laws and a law on MSP for crops.