Ex-CBI Director Ranjit Sinha passes away

New Delhi: Former Director of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Ranjit Sinha passed away on Friday morning, sources said.

A CBI source said that Sinha, a 1974 batch IPS officer breathed his last at his residence here on Friday night around 4 a.m.

However, the reason for his death is yet not clear.

The 1974 batch IPS officer was CBI Chief from December 2012 till December 2014.

Sinha also held various senior posts, including that of Director General ITBP.

