Live
- TRAI unveils recommendations to boost live testing of innovative tech like 6G, AI
- Don't travel to Iran or Israel till further notice: MEA
- Congress top brass running away from contesting elections: Shivraj Singh Chouhan
- Indian men's hockey team goes down 1-3 against Australia in fourth match of test series
- ZP chairperson Heny Christina, her husband Suresh Kumar resigned from primary membership of YSRCP
- TCS posts 9 pc jump in Q4 net profit at Rs 12,434 crore, declares dividend of Rs 28 per share
- Indian developers at forefront of creating innovations for the world: Qualcomm
- Police seized 30 grams of ganja
- EFI picks national tent pegging team, sets in motion preparations for World Cup
- CERT-In finds multiple bugs in Microsoft products, advises users to update
Just In
Ex-Odisha minister Kamala Das passes away
Former Odisha minister and three-time Bhograi MLA Kamala Das died at a hospital in Cuttack early on Friday. She was 79.
Bhubaneswar: Former Odisha minister and three-time Bhograi MLA Kamala Das died at a hospital in Cuttack early on Friday. She was 79.
Das was admitted to a private hospital in Bhubaneswar two weeks ago after she complained of chest pain. During the course of the treatment, she was diagnosed with a lung infection, her family said. Later, she was shifted to a hospital in Cuttack.
Das was first elected as an MLA in 1990 from Bhograi seat in Balasore district on a Janata Dal ticket. She was re-elected in 1995, and then again in 2000 as a BJD candidate. She served as ministers in both Biju Patnaik and Naveen Patnaik governments and held the portfoliois of Education & Youth Services, Health & Family Welfare and Woman and Child Development.
Das was dropped as a minister in 2001. Following that, she switched over to Congress. She returned to BJD in 2014.