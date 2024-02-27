  • Menu
Ex-SC Judge Justice AM Khanwilkar Appointed As Lokpal Chairperson

The President of India has appointed former Supreme Court judge Justice AM Khanwilkar has been appointed as the Chairperson of the Lok Pal.

Justice Lingappa Swamy (former HP HC Chief Justice & Karnataka HC Judge), Justice Sanjay Yadav(former Allahabad HC CJ) and Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi(former Karnataka HC CJ & Allahabad HC judge, present Chairperson of the Law Commission of India) are the judicial members.

X