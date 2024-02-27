Live
- Tamil Nadu has given me unconditional love: PM Modi
- Healthtech startup Zeno Health raises $25 mnc
- Ex-SC Judge Justice AM Khanwilkar Appointed As Lokpal Chairperson
- Vodafone Idea plans to raise Rs 45K cr through combination of equity and debt
- PM Modi, Mauritian counterpart to jointly launch projects to strengthen maritime security
- Easy steps to keep your skin hydrated during summer
- German singer Cassandra Mae croons song in praise of Lord Krishna for PM Modi
- Supreme Court directs NewsClick founder be examined by panel of AIIMS doctors
- World Spay Day 2024: Advantages of Spaying or Neutering Your Pet
- Challenges Mount For INDIA Bloc As Congress Faces Cross-Voting Setback In Rajya Sabha Polls
Highlights
The President of India has appointed former Supreme Court judge Justice AM Khanwilkar has been appointed as the Chairperson of the Lok Pal.
Justice Lingappa Swamy (former HP HC Chief Justice & Karnataka HC Judge), Justice Sanjay Yadav(former Allahabad HC CJ) and Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi(former Karnataka HC CJ & Allahabad HC judge, present Chairperson of the Law Commission of India) are the judicial members.
