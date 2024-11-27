Executive, legislature, judiciary should work together to make people’s lives better: President

New Delhi: It is the responsibility of the executive, legislature and judiciary to work together to make the lives of common people better in accordance with the spirit of the Constitution, President Droupadi Murmu said on Tuesday.

Addressing a special event on the occasion of 75 years of the adoption of the Constitution, Murmu also said the fundamental duties of every citizen had been clearly defined in the country’s founding document, which lay stress on protecting the nation’s unity and integrity, promoting harmony and ensuring the dignity of women.

“Constitutional ideals get strength from the active participation of the executive, legislature and the judiciary, as well as all citizens,” she said. “In accordance with the spirit of the Constitution, it is the responsibility of the executive, legislature, and the judiciary to work together to make the lives of common people better,” she added.

The President said the aspirations of the people found expression in the many legislations enacted by Parliament and, during the past few years, the government took many steps for the development of all sections of society, especially the weaker ones. “Such decisions have improved the lives of the people and are providing new opportunities for development,” she said.

Murmu said she was happy to note that, with the efforts of the Supreme Court, the country’s judiciary was making efforts to make the judicial system more effective.

India’s Constitution is a living and progressive document and the country’s farsighted Constitution-makers provided for a system of adopting new ideas, according to the needs of the changing times, Murmu said. “We have achieved many ambitious goals related to social justice and inclusive development through the Constitution,” she said.