Exit Polls Predict Close Contests in Jharkhand and Maharashtra Assembly Elections

Exit polls show a close race between BJP-led NDA and JMM-Congress alliance in Jharkhand, while Maharashtra sees a tight contest between the Mahayuti and MVA coalitions.

Most exit polls predicted that the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Mahayuti coalition would outperform the JMM-Congress alliance in Jharkhand and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in Maharashtra. However, a few polls gave an advantage to the JMM-led alliance and MVA.

In Jharkhand, the Axis My India poll, led by psephologist Pradeep Gupta, was the only one to predict a landslide victory for the Congress-JMM alliance. It forecasted the alliance would win 53 out of 81 seats. The BJP-led NDA was expected to win only 25 seats.

The Electoral Edge exit poll suggested a win for the JMM-led coalition with 42 seats. It predicted the NDA would win 32 seats. The Matrize poll predicted 42-47 seats for the NDA and 25-30 seats for the INDIA bloc. People's Pulse forecasted 44-53 seats for the NDA and 25-37 seats for the JMM-led alliance.

The Times Now-JVC exit poll predicted a narrow win for the BJP-led NDA with 40-44 seats. It forecasted the ruling alliance would win 30-40 seats. Dainik Bhaskar's poll suggested a tight race, with the BJP-led alliance winning 37-40 seats and the JMM-led alliance winning 36-39 seats.

In Maharashtra, the Matrize exit poll forecasted 150-170 seats for the BJP-led Mahayuti. It predicted Congress and other allies would win only 110-130 seats. People's Pulse gave the NDA a dominant 175-195 seat victory, with the MVA winning 85-112 seats.

The P-MARQ poll predicted 137-157 seats for the NDA and 126-146 seats for the MVA. Lokshahi Rudra's exit poll predicted a close contest. It gave the Mahayuti and MVA between 128-142 and 125-140 seats, respectively.

Electoral Edge predicted a win for the MVA, with 150 seats, and the BJP winning only 121 seats.


