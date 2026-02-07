Security forces join youth-centric employability effort in Kashmir

Srinagar: In order to help employability of youth in Jammu and Kashmir, security forces, NGOs and academic institutions have joined hands in a collaborative effort.

Rising to their responsibilities of not only ensuring security in Jammu and Kashmir, the security forces are now discharging social and civic responsibilities in the Valley as the ground situation improves.

Joining hands with civil institutions, the security forces are nurturing skills, promoting self-reliance and strengthening the social fabric of the Valley.

Under civic and social responsibility initiatives, that are essentially people-centric to bridge the gap between education and employability, giving local youth a hopeful and productive pathway forward.

Joining this positive momentum, the Sashatra Seema Bal (SSB) organised a one-month Skill Development-cum-Computer Training Programme for students in Srinagar.

The free training programme was conducted by the 10th Battalion of SSB, in collaboration with 'Saving The Future' (STF), a non-governmental organisation, with academic support from the Kawa Group of Institutes at Khanyar in Srinagar.

The training focused on Domestic Data Entry Operator skills and mobile repairing, aiming to enhance digital literacy, technical expertise, and self-employment opportunities among local youth.

A total of fifty students, including both boys and girls, participated in the 31-day programme, which was held at the International Institute of Professional Studies (IIPS) in Srinagar.

Participants expressed enthusiasm, as many experienced a professional computer lab for the first time, learning under the supervision of skilled trainers.

The initiative provided practical, hands-on exposure designed to help students become job-ready and confident in starting their own ventures.

Since the future of the country depends on its youth, the focus is rightly shifting from degrees to skills.

These educational courses can help people become independent and open mobile repairing centres.

The programme aims to enhance employability, promote entrepreneurship, and support the Union government's broader vision of boosting the private sector to generate sustainable employment opportunities for educated youth in the Valley.

Upon completion of the course, participants are expected to start their own units, become skilled professionals, and contribute meaningfully to the local economy.

This initiative forms part of the SSB's Civic Action Programme, reflecting a positive and collaborative approach to youth development in the Kashmir Valley.

Such efforts are expected to play a crucial role in producing skilled workers, fostering self-reliance, and strengthening confidence among the youth, paving the way for a brighter and more resilient Kashmir.

It is not only the SSB, other CAPFs like the CRPF are actively participating in youth specific and youth-centric programmes.

For many years now, the CRPF has been organising national level sports events for the local youth.

These events not only hone the talent of the local youth, but also help break the emotional barrier that once existed between the security forces and the locals during the heydays of terrorism here.



