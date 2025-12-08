Expect China to assure that Indian travellers will not be selectively targetted, detained or harassed: MEA

India on Monday said that it expects the authorities in China to provide assurances that Indian citizens transiting through Chinese airports will not be selectively targetted, arbitrarily detained or harassed.

The strong statement came after an Indian national from Arunachal Pradesh was arbitrarily detained by Chinese authorities at the Shanghai International Airport last month, an incident which was termed by New Delhi as a clear violation of international norms and bilateral understanding.

"We expect the Chinese authorities to provide assurances that Indian citizens transiting through Chinese airports will not be selectively targetted, arbitrarily detained or harassed and that regulations governing international air travel would be respected by the Chinese side," Randhir Jaiswal, the spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated during a weekly media briefing in New Delhi on Monday.

"The MEA would advise Indian nationals to exercise due discretion while travelling to China or while transiting through the country," he added.

Prema Wangjom Thongdok, an Indian citizen hailing from Arunachal Pradesh, had alleged that she was detained for 18 hours by the Chinese immigration officials during what was supposed to be a brief three-hour layover while travelling from London to Japan on November 21.

She said that the officials refused to accept her Indian passport, claiming her birthplace, Arunachal Pradesh, was "part of China".

Following the shocking incident, India had strongly taken up the matter with the Chinese side.

"Chinese authorities have still not been able to explain their actions, which are in violation of several conventions governing international air travel. The actions by the Chinese authorities also violate their own regulations that allow visa free transit up to 24 hours for nationals of all countries," the MEA stated on November 25.

New Delhi has also continuously reiterated India's consistent position that Arunachal Pradesh is an integral and inalienable part of the country.

"This is a fact beyond dispute. No amount of denial or misrepresentation by China can alter this reality," read a statement issued by the MEA.