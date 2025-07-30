Expedite lifting of rice, KV urges Centre

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo on Monday urged Union Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Minister Pralhad Joshi to expedite the lifting of rice from the State by the Food Corporation of India (FCI). Singh Deo, along with several BJP MPs from Odisha, met the Union minister in New Delhi and discussed the rice procurement target set for Kharif Marketing Season (KMS) 2024-25 and lifting of rice by FCI.

Odisha has procured a record quantity of 92,64,235 metric tonnes (MT) of paddy during KMS 2024-25, which is equivalent to 62,62,086 MT of rice, and is the highest ever procurement in the State’s history. After the State’s consumption, including during both Kharif and Rabi, there will be a surplus of 12 lakh MT of rice, which needs to be lifted by FCI. Additionally, the slow pace of surplus rice lifting by FCI is hampering overall procurement operations.