Explosion at Indian Oil Corporation’s Gujarat Refinery in Vadodara

Vadodara: A huge explosion on Monday lead to a massive fire at the IOCL refinery in the Koyali area of Gujarat's Vadodara. NEW DELHI: State-owned Indian Oil Corp reported a fire on Monday in one of its Benzene Storage Tanks, which has 1000 kilo litres capacity at Gujarat Refinery, but the status of the incident is yet to be ascertained.

The company said its refinery operations were normal and had no impact from the fire. It added that its emergency response team was engaged in tackling it, and firefighting operations had already started.





It said, "The adjacent water sprinkler system was also activated to control the fire and dousing operations are underway."

The safety of our employees and surrounding communities remains our top priority. The company added: "We will update as more information becomes available.

A report by PTI said that the blast occurred at the IOCL refinery in Koyali and triggered the blaze at around 4 PM (16:00 hours). Nearby witnesses spotted plumes of the smoke kilometres away. The blast also caused the evacuation of workers in the refinery.