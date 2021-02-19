Extensively used tech to probe Delhi riot cases: Police chief

New Delhi: Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava said that technology was used extensively to investigate over 750 cases related to the northeast Delhi riots that led to the arrest of over 200 people.



Addressing the annual press conference at Delhi Police headquarters on Friday, Shrivastava said 755 FIRs were registered in connection with the riots and his force ensured a "free and fair" investigation.

Communal violence had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24 after clashes between citizenship law supporters and protesters spiralled, leaving at least 53 people dead and around 200 injured.

"You are aware of the riots which led to 53 deaths and 581 injuries. Riots reached its peak on February 24 and 25 last year. A total of 755 FIRs were registered and we made it a point that no one had a grievance that their complaint was not acknowledged," he said. He said three SITs were formed to investigate the cases.

One of the cases was registered to unearth the conspiracy behind the riots, which was investigated by the Special Cell of the Delhi Police while the remaining cases were investigated by northeast district, he said.