Factory owner among 3 killed in Rajasthan gas leak tragedy (Ld)

Jaipur: The death toll in the catastrophic nitrogen gas leak from a tanker parked in the warehouse of an acid factory in Rajasthan's Beawar city has increased to three.

Over 60 individuals have been affected, with two in critical condition, prompting authorities to evacuate the area.

The incident occurred on Monday at Sunil Trading Company in the Baria area of Beawar police station. Many houses near the factory were evacuated due to the spread of the toxic gas.

Among the deceased are Sunil Singhal (47), the factory owner who succumbed while attempting to control the gas leak. He was referred to the Ajmer JLN Hospital but died during treatment.

Two deceased who passed away on Tuesday morning are Narendra Solanki (40) and Dayaram (40).

Two victims, Babulal (54) and Laxmi Devi (62), remain critical and are undergoing treatment at JLN Hospital.

According to reports, nitrogen gas leaked from a tanker in the warehouse and swiftly spread to nearby residential areas.

People inside their homes suffered suffocation and eye irritation as the gas started spreading around.

Firefighter Navlesh Kumar reported that colleagues Arjun Singh, Jitendra Kumar, and Vicky Rathore experienced chest tightness, coughing, and vomiting due to gas exposure.

Localite Nandeshwar detected the gas leak around 6 p.m. on Monday. By 7 p.m., the smell intensified, prompting him to alert the police.

Meanwhile, Mahendra Singhal, a neighbour, evacuated his family after experiencing breathing difficulties, eye irritation, and nausea.

Upon receiving the alert, police, administration, and fire brigade teams arrived and controlled the gas leakage by 11 p.m.

District Collector Mahendra Khadgawat has ordered the factory to be sealed. Beawar SDM Divyansh Singh confirmed an ongoing investigation by the Municipal Council, Revenue, and Police Departments. An FIR has been registered against the acid factory for endangering public safety.

Meanwhile, tanker driver Babulal said the leakage began while emptying a nitric acid tanker from Gujarat. Efforts to contain it failed, leading to widespread gas exposure, Babulal said.

Further, to control the situation, Deputy Superintendent of Police Rajesh Kasana and his team coordinated emergency efforts.

District Collector Khadgawat and Superintendent of Police Shyam Singh ensured special medical arrangements for the victims.

Authorities are working to determine the exact cause of the accident and to prevent future occurrences, said officials.



