Fadnavis Affirms Unity Amid CM Selection Debate
- Despite Mahayuti alliance's sweeping victory in Maharashtra Assembly elections, coalition partners remain locked in discussions over chief ministerial candidate, with both BJP's Fadnavis and Shiv Sena's Shinde in contention.
- The alliance, which secured a decisive victory with 233 seats in the 288-member Assembly, finds itself at a crossroads over leadership selection.
Amid ongoing deliberations over Maharashtra's next Chief Minister, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis has emphasized the unity of the Mahayuti alliance, asserting that all three coalition partners will collaborate in forming the government.
The alliance, which secured a decisive victory with 233 seats in the 288-member Assembly, finds itself at a crossroads over leadership selection. Despite a week passing since the election results, the coalition partners continue intense negotiations in both state capital and Delhi to determine whether BJP's Fadnavis or Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde will assume the top position.
The BJP, having secured 132 seats - the highest among alliance partners - reportedly maintains its stance on installing Fadnavis as Chief Minister. However, the Shiv Sena has strongly backed Eknath Shinde's candidacy, with party spokesperson Sanjay Shirsat emphasizing that Shinde, under whose leadership the election was contested, deserves the chief ministerial position and won't accept a deputy role.
To resolve the impasse, key alliance figures - Fadnavis, Shinde, and NCP leader Ajit Pawar - are expected to convene in Delhi for discussions with BJP's national leadership. The meeting aims to forge consensus on the leadership question that has temporarily stalled government formation in Maharashtra.
