Top
Trending :
Home  > News > National

Failed to get bed in Delhi hospital, 34-yr-old dies

Failed to get bed in Delhi hospital, 34-yr-old dies
x

Failed to get bed in Delhi hospital, 34-yr-old dies

Highlights

A 34-year-old man here lost his life outside Lok Nayak Hospital as doctors refused to admit him due to non-availability of beds

New Delhi: A 34-year-old man here lost his life outside Lok Nayak Hospital as doctors refused to admit him due to non-availability of beds.

Mohammed Qasim took his last breath outside the hospital on Friday after he was brought in an ambulance by his wife and his neighbours but he hadn't been able to get a Covid test despite he had symptoms.

The guards let the ambulance in but doctors couldn't admit him right away. Within 10 minutes, Qasim started coughing and collapsed under the sun. The deceased wife Rubina screamed for help as he breathed his last. Other families came to the entrance and shouted: "At least get him an oxygen cylinder."

Doctors later tried to revive Qasim but couldn't. Qasim's body was taken back to his home in Rohini.

As hospital staffers put her husband's body inside the ambulance, Rubina said: "I have lost everything. We have been searching for a hospital bed since yesterday. We were told people were discharged from here, there could be beds. We couldn't even get tested for Covid. How will I tell my children that their father is dead?"

Like Qasim several patients are not getting beds in various government as well as private hospitals due to shortage of beds. Helpless, they sat outside hospitals and wait. Many of them had already been refused beds and oxygen cylinders elsewhere in the city.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X