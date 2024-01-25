Live
Fake Bomb Threat Sparks Panic on Delhi-Bound SpiceJet Flight: Emergency Response Activated
- A hoax bomb threat on a SpiceJet flight from Darbhanga to Delhi triggered panic among passengers.
- The aircraft landed safely, prompting a thorough security search.
A false bomb threat call targeted a SpiceJet flight bound for Delhi, causing panic among passengers on Wednesday. The aircraft, operating as flight SG 8496 from Darbhanga to Delhi, safely landed at Delhi airport at 6 pm. Following the landing, the airplane was relocated to an isolated bay for a comprehensive security search.
The SpiceJet spokesperson addressed the incident, stating, "On January 24th, a bomb threat call was received at the SpiceJet reservation office regarding flight SG 8496 from Darbhanga to Delhi. The flight landed safely at Delhi airport at 6 pm, and the aircraft was moved to an isolated bay. Passengers were safely deplaned, and security agencies are conducting a thorough search of the aircraft."
The flight, carrying over 200 passengers from Darbhanga, prompted a full emergency declaration at Delhi airport in the evening due to the bomb threat call, later confirmed as a hoax, according to an airport source.
After an investigation, it was determined that the threat was unfounded, as reported by a Delhi police officer. Nevertheless, all passengers were safely disembarked, and authorities conducted a security search of the aircraft.
Notably, there has been a rise in fake bomb threat calls in recent months. A similar incident occurred a month ago at IGI airport and Paharganj, leading to the registration of a case against Tejpal Solanki, a resident of Najafgarh, by the Delhi police.
Delhi Police received a bomb threat call at IGI airport and Paharganj at 12:20 pm. A case was registered under sections 336/505/182 at IGI Airport police station against Tejpal Solanki, a resident of Najafgarh, stated Delhi Police. The bomb threat call was received on Wednesday, leading to the registration of the case.