Fake Bomb Threat Sparks Panic on Delhi-Bound SpiceJet Flight: Emergency Response Activated

A false bomb threat call targeted a SpiceJet flight bound for Delhi, causing panic among passengers on Wednesday. The aircraft, operating as flight SG 8496 from Darbhanga to Delhi, safely landed at Delhi airport at 6 pm. Following the landing, the airplane was relocated to an isolated bay for a comprehensive security search.



The SpiceJet spokesperson addressed the incident, stating, "On January 24th, a bomb threat call was received at the SpiceJet reservation office regarding flight SG 8496 from Darbhanga to Delhi. The flight landed safely at Delhi airport at 6 pm, and the aircraft was moved to an isolated bay. Passengers were safely deplaned, and security agencies are conducting a thorough search of the aircraft."

The flight, carrying over 200 passengers from Darbhanga, prompted a full emergency declaration at Delhi airport in the evening due to the bomb threat call, later confirmed as a hoax, according to an airport source.

After an investigation, it was determined that the threat was unfounded, as reported by a Delhi police officer. Nevertheless, all passengers were safely disembarked, and authorities conducted a security search of the aircraft.

Notably, there has been a rise in fake bomb threat calls in recent months. A similar incident occurred a month ago at IGI airport and Paharganj, leading to the registration of a case against Tejpal Solanki, a resident of Najafgarh, by the Delhi police.

Delhi Police received a bomb threat call at IGI airport and Paharganj at 12:20 pm. A case was registered under sections 336/505/182 at IGI Airport police station against Tejpal Solanki, a resident of Najafgarh, stated Delhi Police. The bomb threat call was received on Wednesday, leading to the registration of the case.